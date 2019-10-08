Community calls for justice, pleads for information after 6-year-old Ohio girl shot while sleeping, killed

CLEVELAND (Fox 8) – Police continue to investigate who is responsible for the death of a 6-year-old girl in Cleveland, Ohio, News13’s sister station Fox 8 reports.

Lyric-Melodi Lawson, a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School, was shot at 1 a.m. Saturday while sleeping at a home on East 171st Street in Cleveland.

Lyric-Melodi Lawson (photo via Fox 8)

City council members, the chief of police and Mayor Frank Jackson gathered to address recent crime in the city and pleaded for those with information to come forward.

“This 6-year-old child who had been gunned down who was sleeping in her home. It’s just the last straw. The last straw,” said Ward 10 Councilman Anthony Hairston at the news conference. “Speak up. You are just as bad as the folks who have committed these crimes if you stay silent and stay quiet.”

Mattie Hayes, with Black on Black Crime Inc., said Monday’s meeting needed to be called.

“It takes a child to die to address these problems. We are in trouble, but I am very happy that this meeting happened today,” Hayes said.

A vigil and rally was held Monday evening. The community met at her school and marched down St. Clair Avenue to the house, calling out her name.

“They took our sweet little baby. I had to see my niece, her mother, and their twin sister just going to the floor and that hurt me so bad,” a family member said.

Lyric earned the nickname “Ninja” from some family members for her strength and adventurous nature.

“She would probably be the one getting her sisters and her cousins, even the ones older than her to follow her lead,” a cousin said.

