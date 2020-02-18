Conway man arrested on a charge of attempted murder after shooting on Wright Blvd.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested a Conway man on a charge of attempted murder after a shooting incident on Wright Boulevard.

Conway police responded to the shooting on the 900 block of Wright Boulevard in Conway on Wednesday. After a thorough investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deangelo Vereen-Price, 19, was arrested on Monday without incident and transported to the Horry County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Conway Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 843-248-1790.