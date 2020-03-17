Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a boy, 11 to 14 years of age

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man is in jail after a teen told police he had been molested since he was 10 years old, according to an incident report.

Margarito Reyes Molina, 64, is in jail on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 11 to 14 years of age, 2nd degree. His bond is set at $50,000.

Horry County Police say a victim told them he was first molested when he was 10 years old in February of 2012 and it continued until about five months ago, according to the incident report.

Molina was arrested and booked on Saturday in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.