Conway man sentenced to 30 years for killing taxi driver

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to the death of a taxi driver near Conway.

According to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Marion Campbell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the 2017 death of 66-year-old Dennis Mantle.

Campbell was sentenced to 30 years in prison on recommendation from the Solicitor’s Office.

In June of 2017 Mantle was found dead in his taxi along Juniper Bay Road near Dunn Shortcut Road. Campbell was charged in the case on September 21, 2017.

In November 2017, Campbell was charged for a Myrtle Beach motel robbery that police say happened just before Horry County police arrested him for murder.

“Mr. Mantle’s family attended the hearing and supported the outcome,” said Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin. “We are glad to provide Mr. Mantle’s family with justice.”