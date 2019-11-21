Conway man suspected of being Potomac River Rapist appears in DC courtroom

This booking photo provided by Horry County shows Giles Daniel Warrick. Warrick accused in a series of rapes on the East Coast in the 1990s that led to the suspect being nicknamed the “Potomac River Rapist” has been arrested in South Carolina. Warrick is being held without bond in a Horry County jail. He’s accused of raping 10 women and killing one of them between 1991 and 1998. (Horry County via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) – Giles Warrick who was arrested in Conway as the suspected Potomac River Rapist had his first court appearance in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

A judge denied bond for Warrick, his next scheduled court appearance is January 17, 2020.

Warrick, 60, lived in Conway for about a year at an address off Highway 905. Neighbors in Conway said Warrick mostly kept to himself, and that they didn’t see much of him.

FBI map of assaults

D.C. authorities believe Warrick lived in the D.C. metropolitan area prior to moving to Conway. The nine rapes and murder occurred in the D.C. metropolitan area during the ‘90s when the suspect was dubbed the “Potomac River Rapist.”

Horry County police officials said they will be reviewing any outstanding cases for possible similarities or likenesses to those involving Warrick. It is unknown at this time whether Warrick is connected to any crimes in the area.

Authorities say they identified Warrick through forensic genealogy – from DNA companies that track down family members, the sites that let a user research their ancestry. Police said they were able to make the arrest from matches in those databases of family members.

Montgomery County Police Department Detective Todd Williams said on the FBI’s website that the suspect began stalking, hunting and sexually assaulting women over 20 years ago. Seven of the nine attacks were linked by DNA while all the attacks are linked by similarities in the violent methods.

Victims were attacked in their homes and included an 18-year-old babysitter and a mother whose infant was in the house at the time of the attack, the FBI said.

One of the rapist’s notable victims includes Christine Mirzayan, who was 29 years old in 1998 when she was raped and killed sometime after she began walking home in Washington, DC. The FBI says her killer had previously attacked eight other women from 1991.