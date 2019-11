CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are on the scene of an armed robbery that just happened at 612 Church Street.

Police are searching for a man in black pants, black hoodie, and red shoes.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are canvassing the area and beginning their investigation.

If you have any information, call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.