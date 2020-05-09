Conway police seek man wanted in connection with armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway have identified a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in April.

The suspect identified in this case is believed to be David Blanco-Garcia, Conway officials said in a news release Saturday.

Conway PD officers responded on April 30 to the 1500 block of Highway 378 for an armed robbery complaint, the release said. That’s where the victims reportedly told police that a man entered the business and robbed two women and a minor child at gunpoint.

David Blanco-Garcia is approximately 36-years-old, 5’8”, 165 lbs, with black hair, and a thin, black beard, authorities say.

An arrest warrant for Blanco-Garcia has been issued.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790. Or, call 911. Count on News13 for updates.

