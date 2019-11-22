Dad shot, killed by boyfriend of child’s mother during custody hand-off in FL

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) — A father was shot and killed by the boyfriend of his child’s mother while exchanging custody of the toddler Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Ewell Road in Lakeland at the home of the child’s mother, who was not present at the time of the shooting.

Sheriff Grady Judd said something caused the custody exchange to become hostile, and the father was shot.

The father died shortly after.

Judd said both men called 911 after the shooting. He added that the woman’s boyfriend, the alleged shooter, is not considered a suspect at this stage of the investigation and is cooperating with police.

The father’s mother was attending the custody exchange with her son and was present at the time her son was shot and killed, Judd said.

LATEST HEADLINES: