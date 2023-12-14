DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is one of five people charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in a human trafficking investigation.

Jared H. Pease, 56, faces three counts of human trafficking of a victim under 18, according to warrants from SLED. He was arrested on Nov. 9.

Between Feb. 22 and April 14, Pease, along with four others, is accused of “facilitating a minor for the purpose of and engaging in performing sexual acts for compensation,” warrants show.

Rebecca Melanie Perry of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Antonio Marquis Nicholson of West Columbia; Terrell Counts of Columbia and Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary of Laurens all face similar charges, SLED said. The investigation is ongoing.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.