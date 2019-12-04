Darlington man arrested for the second time this year for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington Man has been arrested for the second time this year for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, Raymond Kevin Warren was arrested Tuesday on three counts of second-degree assault and battery, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years old.

Warren was previously arrested on February 8th of this year by Sheriff’s Investigators for ten counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, under 11, first degree and twelve counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between 11 and 14, second degree. Warren was released March 20th on a $100,000 bond.

“My Investigators are continuing to investigate the allegations surrounding the actions of Warren dating back to 2012, and we believe there may be more victims” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Parents; if your child has ever interacted with Warren and you believe your child is a victim, contact us immediately.”