Darlington man charged with criminal sexual conduct

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest warrant, Brian Matthew Gregg of Darlington was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The warrant says that on Wednesday on Kennedy Street in Darlington Gregg “engaged in sexual battery with the victim.”

The warrant says the victim was helpless due to “severe alcohol intoxication.”

The victim sought help at a local hospital.

Gregg is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.