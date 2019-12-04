Darlington man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine, crack, and MDMA

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – According to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers, Reginald Dudley, 26, of Darlington has pled guilty of drug trafficking Wednesday.

Dudley was indicted on charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, and trafficking MDMA. According to Rogers, Dudley was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dudley had a prior conviction for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, itself a violent and serious offense says Robers.

“Violent felons like Reginald Dudley who are involved in the drug trade are a spring-head of trouble in our communities,” said Solicitor Rogers. “Drugs and violence go hand-in-hand and we must address the former to stem the tide of the latter. This sentence should send a message to the community that violent drug offenders will be addressed head-on and stiff punishments will be sought.”

Dudley will serve his sentence in a facility to be determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.