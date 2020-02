DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)- Kenneth Brain Turner, 35, is wanted for allegedly stealing a 2013 red Chevy Impala from Cruisers gas station in Darlington.

The car was last seen on 1504 S. Main St. The incident occured on January 25. The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Turner.

Anyone with any information, please contact them at 843-398-4026.