Delta employee shot, killed at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson Airport parking lot

by: WSAV staff, WBTW Staff

COLLEGE PARK, GA (WSAV) – Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital.

College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the employee lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement. The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed’s family and friends.

