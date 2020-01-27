COLLEGE PARK, GA (WSAV) – Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital.
College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the employee lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.
Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement. The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed’s family and friends.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
- Police: PA man hit, poured hot sauce in 7-month-old’s mouth
- Delta employee shot, killed at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson Airport parking lot
- Everything we know about the 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
- Man charged, accused of stealing woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach; bond set at nearly $75K