Deputies: 2 arrested in Robeson County after fleeing from Dillon County deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Deputies say two people have been arrested in Robeson County after fleeing from deputies in Dillon County.

The pursuit started in Dillon County, near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina, on December 19 after a vehicle fled from “an investigative stop” with Dillon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s office. “Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area assisting with locating of the vehicle and stolen property.”

The investigation led to the “seizure of a firearm, heroin and equipment that had been fraudulent obtained from Home Depot in Rock Hill, SC.”

Cornelius Davis (left) and William Fields (right). Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Fields, 30, of Gibson, North Carolina, was arrested when “his vehicle came to a stop” in the area of Kitchen Street Road and Highway 130 West in the Rowland area. Fields is charged with “possession of stolen goods and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valuing more that $2,000 but less than $10,000.” He remains at the Robeson County Detention Center pending a $10,000 secured bond.

Cornelius Davis, 30, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, was arrested “a foot pursuit into a wooded area near Kitchen Street Road.” Davis is charged with “fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, two counts of trafficking heroin and probation violation.” He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center pending a $500,000 secured bond.

