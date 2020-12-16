Deputies: 3 arrested after breaking into home in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after they allegedly broke into a home Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Broadridge Road around 2 p.m. for a breaking and entering in progress. The victim followed the suspects while on the phone with Robeson County Communications Center, deputies said.

Amanda Williamson, 32, of Nichols, South Carolina, Monico Pacheco, Jr., 22, of Orrum, and Nicholas L. Locklear, 28, of Fairmont were arrested.

Williamson and Pacheco were charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony conspiracy, and one count of larceny after breaking and entering. Both are held on a $25,000 secured bond, deputies said.

Locklear was charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of second-degree breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of felony conspiracy. He’s held on a $21,500 secured bond, according to deputies.

Deputies said the area has been targeted multiple times recently and more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.