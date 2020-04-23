Deputies: Fairmont man charged after drugs, AR-15 rifle found during traffic stop

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont man was charged after deputies say they found drugs and an AR-15 rifle during a traffic stop in Lumberton Tuesday.

Deputies said Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and Deputies with the Community Impact team conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wire Grass Rd. and Little Rod Rd. Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found and seized Xanax pills, heroin, fentanyl, Suboxone strips, an AR-15 rifle, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also conducted a search at a residence on Little Rod Rd. and report finding additional drug paraphernalia items that were seized.

Alejandro Acevedo, 23, of Fairmont was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II and IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Acevedo was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $300,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information about the case or regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Divison at 910-671-3191.

LATEST HEADLINES: