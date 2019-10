DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies investigate an armed robbery at a Dollar General at the intersection of Lamar Hwy. and Center Rd. Sunday night.

Witnesses told deputies that a black male entered the store around 9:50 p.m. wearing a mask, presented a firearm and demanded money.

Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities don’t know what direction the suspect went. Count on News13 for updates.