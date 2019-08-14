Deputies: Lumberton man arrested after firing a gun inside a home

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Tennessee Drive in Lumberton. From the investigation deputies determined that a firearm was discharged in the presence of a minor.

Deputies arrested Dustin Cross, 21, of Lumberton and charged him with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. Cross was also served with outstanding warrants on unrelated charges.

Cross received a $300,000 bond for the charges related to this incident and a $150,000 bond for the unrelated charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: