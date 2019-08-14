Deputies: Lumberton man arrested after firing a gun inside a home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Tennessee Drive in Lumberton. From the investigation deputies determined that a firearm was discharged in the presence of a minor.

Deputies arrested Dustin Cross, 21, of Lumberton and charged him with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. Cross was also served with outstanding warrants on unrelated charges.

Cross received a $300,000 bond for the charges related to this incident and a $150,000 bond for the unrelated charges.