2 arrested, 2 juveniles wanted in Robeson County shooting that injured 9-year-old, mother

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl and her mother injured, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins announced late Monday afternoon that Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old juvenile from Lumberton have been arrested. Investigators are looking for two other juveniles who will also be charged in this case.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies were sent to the 80 block of Darell Drive in reference to two people being shot while traveling in their vehicle while on Moss Neck Road according to authorities.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Two other family members were also in the vehicle aat the time.

The mother was treated for non life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for her injuries. The child’s medical condition was listed as critical, and was last listed as ‘stable’.

Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He’s being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

“Senseless acts such as this horrific incident cannot be tolerated,” Sheriff Wilkins said. “To recklessly shoot at a moving vehicle for absolutely no cause is beyond comprehension. Any citizen in this county should feel safe in their travels. When kids with guns are allowed to roam at will and are accompanied by an adult that apparently had no regard for life, I take issue with that and they will be held accountable. I am just thankful that no one was killed but this is a scar on the memory of the victims forever.”

Investigators are actively conducting interviews and have persons of interest. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.