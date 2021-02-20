One person in critical condition after shooting in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was left in critical condition after a shooting in Pembroke.

Deputies arrived around 6:22 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they are actively interviewing witnesses and a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.