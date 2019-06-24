One shot at Florence car dealership, one in custody

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies responded to a shooting on West Lucas Street in Florence on Monday.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told News13 the incident happened at the Efird Chrysler-Dodge dealership and one suspect had been taken into custody.

On Monday afternoon, Kirby identified the suspect as Carlos Green, 29, of Lamar, and said Green is an employee of the dealership. Green has not yet been officially charged.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday and was over a domestic incident, according to Kirby.

A victim was transported to an area hospital.

They had surgery Monday afternoon and are recovering at an area hospital, Kirby added.

The Florence Police Department also responded.

