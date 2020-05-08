Deputies: Robeson Co. man charged after stolen firearm, PlayStation found

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after a stolen firearm and PlayStation were found.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Southern Comfort Drive in Parkton on Wednesday for a breaking and entering report, the sheriff’s office says. A firearm and a PlayStation IV “that was stolen during the theft was recovered.”

Michael D. Verrilli, 23, of Parkton, was arrested in the case and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $25,000 secured bond.

Michael D. Verrilli, 23, of Parkton (Courtesy- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

