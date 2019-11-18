Deputies search for man who robbed Hartsville grocery store with a gun

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a local grocery store in Hartsville.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a call about a robbery at Melton’s Grocery store at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The store is at the intersection of N. Center and E. Home Ave.

According to witnesses, a man entered the store wearing all black clothing with a red mask coving his face. The man presented a firearm and demanded money, the sheriff’s office reports.

The man left driving a black older model Dodge sedan traveling toward Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)3984501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.