Deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General near Effingham

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Dollar General near Effingham.

The robbery happened at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dollar General at 5305 South Irby Street. The suspect is described as a male wearing acid wash jeans, a burgundy hoodie and a surgical mask.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are still at the scene as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. News13 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide updates as we work to gather information. 

