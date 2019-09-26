Deputies searching for sex offenders in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several sex offender that failed to report a change of address.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, James W. Jacobs of Maxton is wanted for failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

Deputies are also searching for Lawrence Allen Jr. of Fairmont on the same charge.

The third person wanted for failure to report a change of address by a sex offender in Anthony Dunn of Maxton.

A fourth person wanted for failure to report a change of address by a sex offender is Jason D. Ward of Lumberton.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these three men is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.