RUBY, SC (WBTW) – A deputy had to be taken to the hospital following a car chase in Chesterfield County Friday evening.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon, the chase happened in the Ruby area of the county. The deputy was “seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck that occurred as a result of the pursuit” the Sheriff says.

We do not know what led up to that pursuit. The deputy was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.