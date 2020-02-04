Dillon Co. man charged with murder after body found in vehicle

DILLON CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies have charged a man with murder after a body was found in a vehicle in the Little Rock Community.

Dillon County deputies were called to Harllee’s Bridge Road on Jan 12 for a person was found dead in a vehicle. Initial findings determined the person in the vehicle did not die as a result of a wreck, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, the death was determined to be a homicide. The deceased was identified as O’Darius La’Keith Page of Little Rock.

Nicholas Lampley, 29, of Little Rock, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death.