WARNING: The image below may be disturbing.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WBTW) — Dogs found wrapped in plastic bags inside a Nevada dumpster didn’t survive, police say.

News13’s sister station KLAS 8 News Now reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department informed 8 News Now that the two dogs found wrapped in plastic bags inside a dumpster did not survive. On Monday, Metro police confirmed they were investigating an animal cruelty case and were searching for a person, or persons, responsible.

According to officers, on Jan. 4, at approximately 12:53 a.m., animal control received a call about two tan Chihuahuas who were found in a garbage bag inside of a dumpster at 8560 W. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas.

Employees from a nearby business stated they heard noises near the dumpster and when they went to check it out, they discovered the two dogs inside the dumpster. The dogs had been placed in a plastic bag alive and were thrown into the dumpster to suffocate.

Las Vegas Metro police release photo of dogs found in plastic bag inside of dumpster on Jan. 4 2020

The employees removed the dogs and bag from the dumpster before taking them to a nearby animal hospital.

According to police, surveillance video from one of the businesses in the area shows the driver of what appears to be a 2015 silver Toyota Camry throwing what is believed to be the two dogs inside of the dumpster.

Metro Police releases photo of car seen driving away from the area where the dogs were dumped.

The vehicle has two dents: One dent is on the passenger front fender and the other on the rear passenger fender.

Anyone with knowledge of the individuals, vehicle or dogs related to this crime are urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit by phone at 702-828-3841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

LATEST HEADLINES: