‘Drug Terminator’: Hartsville police burn bundles of meth, heroin, crack, opioids, weed seized during arrests

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police destroyed multiple quantities of meth, heroin, crack, opioids and weed in the department’s incinerator on Friday.

Hartsville police Sergeant Norton can be seen in a department photo destroying the illicit drugs. “You can see the top of our Drug Terminator glowing red,” the department posted on Facebook. Lieutenants Blair and Rudick also helped burn the bundles of seized drugs.

All the meth, heroin, crack, opioids, and marijuana seized by the department eventually “goes away as superheated gas, once the court cases are over with.”

Added to the post was a bit of “Dumb Crook news.” The department warned, “When you try and buy marijuana through CashApp and the transaction doesn’t go through, don’t call 911 to report fraud.”

“Unfortunately, all we have is the 911 call,” Lt. Blair said about the case. “Because about 20 seconds after he called, dispatch reported that “he has changed his mind and no longer wants to speak with the police.”