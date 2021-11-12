Employee accused of stealing from Scotland County town

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County town employee is accused of stealing from the town, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart Douglas Baker, an employee with the Town of Gibson, was charged with larceny by an employee and obtaining property by false pretense. His exact title is unknown, but Dover said Baker did maintenance work.

Baker allegedly took an item from the town and sold it at a scrap yard, according to Dover.

Baker is held in the Scotland County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to online booking records. No other information was immediately available.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, the Local Government Commission — a group that includes top finance officials in North Carolina — voted to impound East Laurinburg’s books and take full control of its finances after allegations over the town’s former finance director.