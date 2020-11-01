Escaped inmate in Greenwood Co. located, deputies say

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said an escaped inmate who went missing on Friday has been taken back into custody.

Deputies said Greenwood County Detention Center inmate Dwight Dawayne Smith climbed a chain-link fence inside a fully enclosed recreation yard at about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Once at the top, Smith defeated the fence and razor wire by squeezing through a weakened point. Smith then made it onto the roof of the Detention Center and scaled down an exterior wall, deputies said.

Dwight Dawayne Smith

(Greenwood County Detention Center)

Detention Center Staff discovered the escape during the nightly formal head count at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Deputies, The Bloodhound Tracking Team, The Greenwood City Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol searched for the subject.

During the search, bloodhounds were able to locate half of the inmate’s orange inmate uniform at the corner of Park Avenue and Owens Street.

Deputies said it is possible Smith was able to get a ride out of the area.

Smith was incarcerated on March 21st, 2020 for three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, one count of Burglary 2nd Degree, four counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Petit Larceny, one count of Malicious Injury to Personal Property and a Probation Violation. Bond was denied for the crimes.

Deputies announced Sunday morning that he had been taken into custody.

The Greenwood City Police Department received information about Smith’s possible whereabouts and both agencies followed up on the information, locating Smith upstairs at a residence in the 1100 block of Edgefield Street in Greenwood, deputies said.

Smith has been charged with Escape in addition to all the charges he was already incarcerated for. His bond on the Escape charge will be set Sunday afternoon.