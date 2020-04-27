Fairmont man arrested after assault: Sheriff’s office

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County have arrested a man in connection with an April 18 assault.

Bryan E. Moody, 26, of Fairmont, was arrested Friday and charged with second degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Moody is also charged with resisting arrest in an unrelated case.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said online the charges stem from an April 18 assault on Pittman Loop Road in Fairmont.

A victim reported having an arranged meeting with Moody that day, according to the RCSO. The victim was reportedly held against his will with a knife in a home and escaped after being stabbed.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Moody was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case or unrelated cases is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Latest Headlines