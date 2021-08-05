Fairmont man found guilty in 4 Robeson County robberies

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont man was found guilty Thursday of four Robeson County robberies, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Frank Giles McCree, 34, was found guilty on four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McCree was accused in four robberies throughout the county in 2016, according to officials. He was found guilty of robbing three Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General store. He robbed all of them at gunpoint.

Each time, McCree wore a Jamaican-style beanie, a wig with fake dreadlocks, and a dark hoodie, according to officials. After the cash register was opened by the clerk, he would then pull a gun and threaten to kill or shoot them. He would also demand money from the safes.

Officials said McCree, in two instances, stole the stores’ phones to make it difficult for the victims to call law enforcement.

McCree was eventually arrested after a traffic stop in a vehicle that matched the description of one used in the robberies at the Family Dollar stores.

While he was at the Robeson County Detention Center, he used the phone to call a family member to tell them to tell his girlfriend to hide something, according to officials. Law enforcement went to her home and found a Family Dollar bag with change in bank rolls.

McCree will be sentenced during the Nov. 9 term of court, according to the Department of Justice.