Family of J. Reuben Long inmate who died sues Horry County, sheriff’s office

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The family of a J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate who died in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by News13 and filed this month, Eloise Calloway, on behalf of Jimmy Lee Calloway, is suing Horry County and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Calloway was originally booked into the jail in June of 2017, charged with possession of cocaine. He died in the emergency room of Conway Medical Center on August 16 that same year.

The following are portions of the lawsuit filed by his family:

Based on the medical records provided there is no evidence that the decedent’s 14-day comprehensive history and physical (to be completed by an MD, PA, or NP) was completed. The failure of Horry County and/or Horry County Sheriff’s Office (jail security/administrative staff) to ensure that the decedent received a 14-day comprehensive history and physical was a breach of the acceptable standards of correctional and nursing care, contractual obligations, and the Minimum Standards for Local Detention Facilities in South Carolina as referenced above in paragraph 8.

Further, the failure of Horry County and/or Horry County Sheriff’s Office (jail security administrative staff) to ensure that the decedent received his 14-day comprehensive history and physical by an MD, PA, or NP was grossly negligent and contributed to his pain and suffering before his death on August 16, 2017.

As a further result, and because of the Defendants reckless, willful, and grossly negligent conduct, which ultimately caused the wrongful death of Jimmy Lee Calloway, this Plaintiff is entitled to actual, consequential, and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury in accordance with the law and evidence in this case.

One day after his death, the Horry County Coroner’s Office stated that the cause of death was pending, but that it appeared to be from “medical causes”.

According to the lawsuit, Calloway’s cause of death was ruled as end stage pulmonary emphysema complicated by his underlying arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

SLED and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident when it happened.

Documents related to the lawsuit have been given to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office as well as Horry County.

Brooke Holden with the sheriff’s office says the department does not comment on pending litigation.