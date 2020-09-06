Fatal shooting in Lumberton early Sunday morning

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Officers of the Lumberton Police Department were dispatched to a report of a person shot Sunday morning.

Officers arriving on scene entered the residence on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive around 1:16 a.m., according to the report.

The officers found the victim, Johnny Sinclair, 49, unresponsive and bleeding and provided first aid to the victim while waiting for EMS to arrive, according to the report.

After EMS transported the victim to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Sinclair later died of his injuries, according to the report.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews and working to identify any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective, Yvette Pitts, or Detective Evan Whitley at (910) 671-3845. Calls may remain anonymous.

