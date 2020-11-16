Father accused of shooting son in Scotland County arrested

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A father accused of shooting his son in Scotland County was arrested Monday, according to Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan is accused of shooting his son after an argument Friday at a gas station in the Laurel Hill area.

Charles Morgan, 57, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was arrested Monday morning accompanied by an attorney, Cribb said.

Morgan was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.