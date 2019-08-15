Father speaks out after Lumberton woman found murdered in vehicle

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) The father of the woman found murdered in a vehicle off East 10th street in Lumberton back in June is seeking justice for his daughter.

Craig Hill Williams is the father of Jamia Hill. She was found shot in her own vehicle on June 10th at around 10 P.M. Williams said he had just spoken to his daughter around 8:40 P.M.

“I was actually in bed when I got the call, and it hit me rough, really rough,” Williams said.

Lumberton police charged Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin with first degree murder in connection to Hill’s case. McLaurin fled to Texas after the murder, but she was captured by Frisco Police on July 5th and extradited to Robeson county.

“I think that she was a coward to kill my daughter and run. I felt that she did what did, so she should own up to it and face the consequences,” Williams added.

According to Williams, Hill leaves behind two small children ages four and five. He is now taking care of them along with his partner.

“They have moments when they cry, and they ask for her. I think that, with time, they will get through it. They are in grief counseling.”

On Thursday, a judge set McLaurin’s court appearance for November 19th. Hill’s family said they just want justice.

“I’m hoping for no bond and life in jail. When you take a person’s life, you should stay in jail and do that time,” said Christopher Williams.

