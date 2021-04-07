FBI searches for more victims found in photos of Dillon trucker’s electronic devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WBTW) – The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in seeking potential victims and additional information about two over-the-road truck drivers who kidnap females and demand ransom of the females for their release.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Fla., for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness calling 911.

Summerson is an over-the-road trucker with a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago and Kansas City. When meeting potential victims, he tells them his name is Von or Vaughn.

The investigation is ongoing and has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington is also an over-the-road trucker, but at this time, his routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in Chicago in March 2021 by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov. Your responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources.