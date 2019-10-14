FCSO makes arrest in church break-in and vehicle theft cases

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a church and the theft of two pick-up trucks.

According to arrest warrants Caleb Matthew Barr is accused of breaking into the Union Baptist Church on West Highway 378 in the Pamplico area.

According to the warrants Barr allegedly pried open the office window to the church’s sanctuary building and the church’s fellowship hall on October 9. He allegedly stole property from the church and was caught on the church’s video cameras.

That same night Barr also allegedly stole a GMC Sierra 2500HD pick-up truck from a home near the church on Highway 378, according to warrants.

Barr is also accused of stealing a Ford F150 Supercab from another home on Highway 378 earlier in the month. Warrants say this happened on October 3 and that Barr also used a bank card in the truck transferring $67 to his own account from that card.

Barr is charged with larceny / grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, two counts of second-degree burglary, financial card theft, and grand larceny of more than $10,000 by the Sheriff’s Office. Barr is also charged with grand larceny of more than $10,000 and second-degree burglary by the Florence City Police Department in a separate case. According to booking records, he remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.