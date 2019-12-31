Five arrested in Robeson County for cockfighting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Five people have been arrested in Robeson County for cockfighting as part of ‘Operation Hindsight 2020’, according to the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Julious Jr. Oxendine, 61, of Rowland, Christopher A. Brayboy, 30, of Rowland, David Ray Carter, 32, of Maxton, Antaries E. Bryan, 31, of Kennesaw Ga, and Charles Devan Locklear, 27 of Lumberton are all charged with cockfighting.

Their arrests are part of ‘Operation Hindsight 2020’ where 37 people were arrested on warrants across the county.

“We wanted to end the year with the same aggressive yet professional approach as we begin 2020. If you have outstanding criminal warrants or partake in criminal activity, expect to see us soon. Operation Hindsight 2020 is an expression that indicates you should have known that your criminal actions would result in consequences,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.