FL man arrested, accused of threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

BRANDON, FL (CNN/WFLA/WBTW) – A Brandon, Florida man is accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25 year-old Roger Hedgpeth Saturday outside the White House.

Hedgpeth reportedly approached a US Secret Service police officer on patrol and said, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump.” He then told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which the Secret Service officer confiscated after a pat-down search.

Hedgpeth was moved to a hospital for a mental health evaluation where he will be held until further notice.

He was arrested for threats to do bodily harm and the possession of a prohibited weapon.

