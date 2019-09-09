Florence County man arrested in August armed robbery case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man from Florence County has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, William Porter Lester III was arrested Sept. 6 in connection to an armed robbery that took place Aug. 17. Lester has been charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and two counts of Kidnapping.

The Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened at a store on East Howe Springs Road. It says Lester was armed with a gun and demanded that the two store clerks give him money. There was a physical altercation between Lester and the clerks, after which he ran from the store with some money.

One of the store clerks was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” the Sheriff’s Office says.

Lester is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.