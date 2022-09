FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police have captured a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Gutierrez was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, according to police. He was located around the CSX wooded area.