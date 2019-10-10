Florence man charged after allegedly choking a person and punching a witness

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged after he allegedly choked a person and punched a witness that tried to call the police.

According to the Florence Police Department, Robert Devante Graham is charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence, and third-degree assault and battery.

These charges stem from two domestic disturbance calls at an apartment in the 300 block of Royal Street. According to police at approximately the first was at 7:06 Wednesday morning when officers learned that Graham allegedly hit the victim several times during a verbal altercation. At the time the victim was holding a child. Graham reportedly left the area with the victim’s phone before officers arrived.

The second call came in at approximately 8:34 a.m. when officers were called to the same location, according to police. A press release from the Florence Police Department says Graham allegedly began to choke the victim and punched a witness who was attempting to call the police. Again Graham left the scene but turned himself in to police several hours later.

Graham has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $21,500 bond.