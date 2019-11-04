Florence man charged after threatening to kill a woman in domestic dispute

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman in Florence Monday.

According to Florence Police, Jaidonn Eric James grabbed a woman by her arm during an argument then got a pistol and threatened to kill her. The woman’s child was in the apartment in the 1200 block of June Lane with them at the time.

Police say the woman left the apartment to call 911. When James left the apartment officers detained him. Police report that no one was injured in the incident. Police then obtained a warrant and searched the apartment, there they found a stolen pistol and what is suspected to be marijuana.

James is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.