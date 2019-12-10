Florence man charged with attempted murder after firing shots into business

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say he fired shots into a local business.

Florence County deputies say James Louis Brown Jr., 37, shot into a business at 3021 TV Road on Oct. 31 following a verbal fight. “The people refused to come out and engage in a physical altercation with Brown and his girlfriend and that’s when Brown shot into the location,” the deputy reported.

Deputies recovered the gun from someone attempting to get rid of it, according to the report.

Brown was charged on Saturday with attempted murder and weapons, discharging firearms into a dwelling. He remains in Florence County jail on $25,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

