Florence man charged with murder in 2017 shooting released on bond

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One of the three men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in May of 2017 in Florence has been released on bond.

According to booking records at the Florence County Detention Center, Tyquez Cooper has been released on bond from the Detention Center. He is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Jaquaz Cooper.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, on May 20 2017 Tyquez Cooper, along with Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White and Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, allegedly discharged firearms into an occupied vehicle, causing injury to one occupant and the death of Jaquaz Cooper.

Tyquez Cooper is also charged with attempted murder three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the case.