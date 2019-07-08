Florence man charged with taking Clemson University fees for personal use

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with taking class registration fees from Clemson University for his own personal use.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Jacob Stokes, 36, on Friday with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000. Investigators said Stokes took $1,400 in class registration fees.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Clemson University Police Department. Stokes was acting as an agent of Clemson Extension at the time of the incident, according to SLED. He collected $100 from each of 14 individuals at a pesticide applicator course, according to the report.

“After receiving the funds, Stokes did not transfer the funds to Clemson Extension, a division of Clemson University which is a publicly funded school,” SLED reported. Stokes converted the money to his own personal use and failed to account for them, investigators said in the report.

Stokes was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.