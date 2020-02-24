Florence man is charged with armed robbery and possession of a gun

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is facing charges for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint outside a home.

Officers from the Florence Police Department say Keshawn Brown, 21, was served warrants on Thursday for an incident that happened on Jan. 1, on the 1100 block of Hannah Drive.

Reports say Brown hit the victim in the face with a gun during the incident. The victim suffered a minor laceration and went to the hospital, police say.

Brown was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Booking records from the Florence County Detention Center show Brown is also facing other charges that include attempted murder and child endangerment. News13 reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for information on those charges last Thursday. We still have not yet heard back.